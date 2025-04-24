Deloitte tech internship 2025: Rs 30,000 stipend, live projects, and a shot at a job. How to apply

Deloitte India is opening doors for tech-savvy students with the launch of its 2025 internship programme. Starting this May, the paid internship offers a Rs 30,000 monthly stipend, targeting students or fresh graduates in Computer Science and related fields. But it’s not just about the paycheck — interns will dive into real client projects, use industry-standard tools, and gain mentorship from Deloitte’s top minds.
Deloitte’s Digital Engineering Centre (DEC) is now accepting applications for its coveted internship programme, tailored for final-year students keen to explore the cutting edge of tech. This year’s role is for a QA Engineer Intern, where interns will write automated tests, design and run test cases and collaborate with developers and UX designers.
Spanning 2 to 6 months, the internship bridges classroom learning and real-world problem-solving. Interns won’t just shadow professionals — they’ll contribute to live projects, join client meetings, and tap into Deloitte University’s e-learning resources. Each intern gets formal onboarding and dedicated mentorship throughout.
Deloitte underscores the value of not just technical expertise, but a proactive mindset. Participation in hackathons, coding contests, or tech clubs can boost an applicant’s profile. High-performing interns may walk away with more than just a certificate — job offers are on the table for standout contributors.
How to apply
Applicants should:
Depending on the project, interns may work on-site or in a hybrid mode making this opportunity both flexible and high-impact at one of the world’s leading consulting firms.