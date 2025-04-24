Deloitte tech internship 2025: Rs 30,000 stipend, live projects, and a shot at a job. How to apply

Deloitte India is opening doors for tech-savvy students with the launch of its 2025 internship programme. Starting this May, the paid internship offers a Rs 30,000 monthly stipend, targeting students or fresh graduates in Computer Science and related fields. But it’s not just about the paycheck — interns will dive into real client projects, use industry-standard tools, and gain mentorship from Deloitte’s top minds.

Advertisement

Deloitte’s Digital Engineering Centre (DEC) is now accepting applications for its coveted internship programme, tailored for final-year students keen to explore the cutting edge of tech. This year’s role is for a QA Engineer Intern, where interns will write automated tests, design and run test cases and collaborate with developers and UX designers.

Spanning 2 to 6 months, the internship bridges classroom learning and real-world problem-solving. Interns won’t just shadow professionals — they’ll contribute to live projects, join client meetings, and tap into Deloitte University’s e-learning resources. Each intern gets formal onboarding and dedicated mentorship throughout.

Deloitte underscores the value of not just technical expertise, but a proactive mindset. Participation in hackathons, coding contests, or tech clubs can boost an applicant’s profile. High-performing interns may walk away with more than just a certificate — job offers are on the table for standout contributors.

Advertisement

How to apply

Applicants should:

Tailor their resumes to highlight tech skills, key projects, and relevant coursework.

Prepare supporting documents including mark sheets, ID proof, and certifications.

Apply via the Deloitte Careers Portal by searching “QA Engineer Intern.”

Clear the selection rounds: online test, technical interview, and HR interview.

Depending on the project, interns may work on-site or in a hybrid mode making this opportunity both flexible and high-impact at one of the world’s leading consulting firms.