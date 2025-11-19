Despite a 17% dip in student enrollments in US, Indian numbers soar: Report

A sharp 17% drop in new international student enrolments for the 2025–26 cycle has unsettled US colleges, even as Indian students powered a record surge across key academic and work-experience categories. The shift comes at a time when overall international student numbers in the US climbed to 1,177,766 in 2024–25, a 5% rise, according to new Open Doors data.

India’s position as the largest source of international students has strengthened dramatically. The IIE reported 363,019 Indian students in 2024–25, a 10% annual increase, accounting for nearly one-third of all foreign students in the US. Undergraduate enrolment rose to 40,135, graduate enrolment stood at 177,892, and participation in Optional Practical Training (OPT) surged to 143,740, marking a 47.3% jump from the previous year.

The Fast Facts sheet shows how this rise in Indian numbers sits against a broader cooling in new enrolments. New international student numbers fell from 298,705 to 277,118, a 7.2% decline year-on-year. Institutions overwhelmingly linked this drop to procedural barriers; 96% cited visa delays, denials, or uncertainty, while 68% pointed to travel restrictions.

Overall numbers rise, but the pipeline weakens

Despite the fall in new students, the total international student population grew steadily from 1,126,690 in 2023–24 to 1,177,766 in 2024–25. Over the past four years, the US has added more than 230,000 international students, reversing the pandemic contraction. International students now represent 6.1% of the total US higher education population.

State-level data highlights stable demand: 45 states saw increases in international student totals, with Texas (+8.4%), Illinois (+7%), and Missouri (+11.3%) posting notable gains. California, New York, Massachusetts, Texas, and Illinois remain the largest host states, also the top destinations for Indian students.

India surges, China dips

While India recorded a strong double-digit rise, China fell 4.1% to 265,919, its third consecutive annual decline. Several emerging markets posted steep increases: Nepal (+48.7%), Vietnam (+15.9%), and Bangladesh (+17.9%), underscoring a widening shift in global mobility patterns.

STEM fields remain dominant. According to the fact sheet, math & computer science grew 8.7%, engineering rose 3.3%, and health professions increased 10.4%. Together, STEM disciplines account for nearly 44% of all international enrolments.

OPT emerges as the hinge for US competitiveness

The Fall 2025 Snapshot report underlined how dependent US institutions have become on OPT to attract and retain talent. It noted that schools emphasised the “benefits of OPT to the United States”, with 77% citing its importance for students seeking work experience and 70% calling it essential for helping US businesses recruit and retain international talent. A further 71% said OPT provides an economic benefit, while more than 80% warned students would look elsewhere if OPT access shrinks.

The Fast Facts sheet shows OPT participation reached 294,253 in 2024–25, a 21.2% increase, consolidating its position as the single largest category of international student presence.

Despite tightening policies in recent years, the IIE maintains that the US remains the top global destination. “International students come to every state. And 45 states experienced increases in their international student totals in 2024–25,” said Mirka Martel, the organisation’s head of research.