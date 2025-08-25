Donald Trump may axe OPT program: Thousands of Indian students risk losing jobs and visas

The Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, a critical lifeline for international students seeking U.S. work experience, is under direct threat as the Trump administration pushes for its elimination—alongside new tax proposals, fraud crackdowns, and stricter oversight.

In 2024, nearly 200,000 foreign students gained work experience through the OPT program, and another 95,000 through its STEM extension. But that opportunity may soon vanish.

Top U.S. policymakers under President Trump are moving to dismantle the OPT program, arguing that it undermines American workers. Jessica Vaughan, Director of Policy Studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, has urged Congress to reduce or eliminate visa categories like OPT entirely.

Joseph Edlow—set to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)—has previously stated that F-1 students should not receive post-study work authorization, arguing the current system violates the spirit of U.S. immigration law.



His leadership could accelerate the end of the OPT as it exists.

Further compounding pressure, lawmakers are proposing to revoke OPT’s exemption from payroll taxes. If passed, international students would face FICA deductions totaling 15.3%—6.2% each from student and employer for Social Security, and 1.45% each for Medicare—wiping out a significant portion of their already modest incomes.

The OPT crackdown isn’t just legislative. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued warnings to students who fail to update employment records in the SEVIS system. More than 90 days without job verification could trigger deportation proceedings. SEVP has advised affected students to update records immediately or risk losing their visa status.

Fraudulent payroll records are also under scrutiny. U.S. authorities are targeting employers issuing fake pay slips to show OPT students as “employed” when no real job exists. USCIS has declared such practices as fraud, potentially leading to visa cancellations and revocation of the I-20 form—without which students cannot legally remain in the U.S.

The proposed overhaul of OPT—ranging from full elimination to tighter tax and compliance rules—marks a dramatic shift in America’s approach to international talent. For thousands of students relying on OPT to launch careers, the clock is ticking.