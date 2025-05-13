'Don't come, there are no...': Woman issues stern warning to Indians coming to the UK for masters

The UK government is making significant moves to overhaul its visa and immigration laws, a shift aimed at reducing net migration and addressing mounting pressure in the domestic job market.

One user took to the social media platform X to voice her frustration over the same. The user Janhavi Jain warned the users and said, "I have tons of people text me about coming to the UK for masters, I will tell you to not come, 90% of my batch had to go back because there are no jobs, unless you have money to throw, don’t consider it."

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), job vacancies plummeted to just 781,000 in the first quarter of 2025. The demand for staff has weakened across multiple sectors, with employment costs continuing to rise, creating an uncertain outlook for businesses and job seekers alike.

Growing discontent among job seeker

The growing discontent among students and job seekers highlights the shifting dynamics of the UK’s once-attractive job market. Several netizens pointed out that sectors like finance were also struggling to provide meaningful employment opportunities, adding further to the uncertainty.

Amid these challenges, the UK government is moving forward with plans to further restrict immigration. As part of a series of new policy changes, the UK will raise the education threshold for Skilled Worker Visas, making it harder for foreign workers to qualify unless they hold a graduate-level education. In addition, the waiting period for foreign workers seeking settlement has been extended from five to ten years.

Skilled workers and the push for higher qualifications

The new rules also aim to fast-track skilled workers in high-demand sectors like healthcare, engineering, and AI. Starmer emphasised that only graduate-level jobs would qualify for skilled worker visas under the revised laws, stating, “For years, we have had a system that encourages businesses to bring in lower-paid workers, rather than invest in our young people.”

The government also plans to raise the education threshold for Skilled Worker Visas to ensure that migrants have the necessary qualifications to contribute meaningfully to the UK’s economy.