'Don’t take ₹70 lakh loans...': Viral post warns Indian students against US student loans, job drought

When dreams of American degrees collide with financial strain and job market uncertainty, the journey from India to the US for higher education can turn from aspirational to alarming. Indian students, long drawn to the US by its academic prestige and career prospects, now find themselves navigating a minefield — steep tuition, shaky immigration policies, and a job market in flux. As these pressures mount, some who've already taken the leap are sending a sharp warning back home.

In a stark Reddit post, a user advised Indian students against coming to the US for higher studies, citing rising costs and shrinking job opportunities. “Avoid coming to USA now. Getting a job here as international student is next to difficult,” the user wrote. Recalling a more optimistic past, they noted, “I came here in early 2010s... Big Tech was on hiring spree. Overall tech economy was expanding and booming.”

The post also flagged inflation, adding, “USA after COVID has become very expensive. In some cases, prices are doubled compared to 2019.” The writer highlighted the growing instability of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, calling it “an easy target.”

The

advice was blunt: “Don’t take loans of 70lacs to pay tuition to American universities. Stay in India, maybe start a small new business. You’ll earn more money.”

They drew a line between those who can afford the risk and those who can’t: “If your parents can easily afford $80-$100k... then you can take a risk... But if you’re taking loan against your parent’s only house then don’t do it.”

The post sparked a wave of reactions, many sharing similar frustrations. One user criticized the early wave of Indian migrants: “A huge number of Indians who migrated in 2000s are unskilled... I have never faced more discrimination from anyone than these 2000s migrated Indians.”

Another commenter challenged students hoping to escape India’s job crunch by heading west: “If you can’t find a job in India... you can’t survive in the USA market... Come back to this post after you complete your education.”

A third warned that 2025 may be the worst time to pursue grad school in the US: “Industries are struggling, unemployment is really high... Don’t forget about contingencies if you don’t get H1B.”

Pointing out that the problem extends beyond international students, another said, “Even USA citizens... are literally struggling to find jobs and keep a job... One emergency visit to the hospital can set you back 10k dollars or more.”

The sentiment was echoed by a user who concluded: “It’s not just fresh graduates who are struggling either... It's a bad idea to take student loans and go to the US right now.”