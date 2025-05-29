'Don't want shopping centres to explode': Trump renews pressure on Harvard over intake, demands 15% cap

In a fresh escalation of his long-running feud with elite academic institutions, US President Donald Trump has demanded that Harvard University cap its foreign student intake at 15 per cent, claiming the presence of “troublemakers” from “very radicalised” regions is putting the country at risk.

“We don’t want to see shopping centres explode. We don’t want to see the kind of riots that you had,” Trump said at a press conference. “Many of those students didn’t go anywhere, many of those students were troublemakers caused by the radical left.”

According to Harvard’s official website, international students currently make up 27.2% of its student population, less than Trump’s claim of 31% but still far above the proposed 15% cap. Trump, however, dismissed the figure and doubled down on demands for tighter scrutiny.

#WATCH | On student visa issue, US President Donald Trump says, "... We don't want to see shopping centres explode. We don't want to see the kind of riots that you had, and I'll tell you what, many of those students didn't go anywhere, many of those students were troublemakers… pic.twitter.com/dZCpcUJM4r — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2025

“Harvard has to show us their lists,” he said. “We want to know where those students come from, whether they are troublemakers, and what countries they come from... You’re going to see some very radical people.”

Trump also cited an example from the UK, where he said a young man seeking re-admission to Harvard “looked good” but added, “I want to check his passport. These countries aren’t helping us; they’re not investing in Harvard, and we are.”

The remarks come amid a wider crackdown. The State Department has paused new student visa appointments, while the administration has threatened to strip Harvard of billions in federal funding over alleged anti-Semitism and ideological bias.

“Harvard has been a disaster. They’ve taken $5 billion+... And by the way, they’re totally anti-Semitic at Harvard, and some other colleges too,” Trump said, linking the stance to ongoing unrest on campuses over geopolitical and social issues.

In response, Harvard has taken the administration to federal court, calling the move to revoke its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program an act of “clear retaliation.” A federal judge has temporarily paused the ban on international enrolments.

Harvard has denied the accusations, rejecting requests to share student conduct records and allow federal audits into “viewpoint diversity.”

As tensions rise, Trump warned: “Harvard’s got to behave themselves. I’m looking out for the country and for Harvard. I want Harvard to do well, I want Harvard to be great again.”