‘Evacuated from our doors’: This is how over 100 Indian students were evacuated from war-hit Iran

Escaping a worsening conflict in Iran, over 100 Indian students returned home to New Delhi on Wednesday under Operation Sindhu, a swift evacuation mission that many described as a lifeline. For many students, the rescue felt almost surreal. “The government literally evacuated us from our dormitory, from our doors,” one student said after landing.

The flight carrying 110 Indian nationals from Iran to New Delhi marks the first successful leg of Operation Sindhu, India’s mission to extract its citizens from escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Sheikh Afsa, one of the evacuees, recounted the deteriorating conditions in Iran and praised the Indian government’s timely intervention. “We are happy to return here, but we are also worried about our studies. The situation there is bad, and people are scared,” she told ANI.

“We received calls from people in Iran, who said the situation is very critical. They helped us at every step; no one faced any problem, and we are grateful to the central government.”

Another student, who arrived in Delhi after being evacuated from Urmia, said that while that city remained relatively calm, other regions were severely affected. “I am happy that I am back in our country... The Government of India helped a lot; that is why we are back home.”

Students who are still in Tehran and Isfahan remain a concern. One returnee made a direct appeal: “We thank the Indian Embassy for evacuating us at the right time, but we have one more appeal — that all of our brothers and sisters who are stranded in Isfahan and Tehran be evacuated as soon as possible, as the situation is so critical there.”

A fourth-year medical student from Jammu and Kashmir echoed similar gratitude but voiced concerns about further travel delays. “We are sad as we have to leave our studies... I hope the war will end soon... I am very thankful to the Indian government... We faced no issues till now. But I request our CM to facilitate us so that we can meet our parents as soon as possible.”

According to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the students had crossed into Armenia under the supervision of Indian missions before departing from Yerevan. “India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of her nationals abroad,” he posted on X.

