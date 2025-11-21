Indian students flip script on foreign studies, here's where they’re going now

Indian students are turning away from traditional study-abroad destinations like the US, UK, and Canada, with countries such as Germany, New Zealand, and Russia witnessing a sharp surge in enrolments, according to investment banker Sarthak Ahuja.

In a LinkedIn post, Ahuja noted that student visa applications to the US have dropped by nearly 10% in the past year, Canada by 40%, and the UK by almost 25%. Yet, the aspiration to study abroad remains strong — it's just shifting east.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Germany has now overtaken the US and Canada in terms of applicant interest from India, with student enrolments jumping nearly 50%. The appeal? A 90% visa approval rate, 18-month post-study job search visa, globally ranked universities, and zero tuition fees at public institutions. Ahuja added that the cost for a two-year program, primarily MS and MBA degrees, averages around $100,000.

New Zealand posted the steepest growth with a 70% rise in Indian student enrolments. With fast-tracked visas processed in 4–6 weeks and a three-year post-study work permit, students are increasingly choosing programs in hospitality, data science, engineering, and business. According to Ahuja, total costs are roughly half of those in Germany.

Russia, long a fallback for Indian medical aspirants, saw a 34% uptick in student interest. With public medical education remaining among the most affordable globally, it's regaining relevance for those unable to secure seats in Indian government colleges.

Advertisement

Countries like France, the Netherlands, and Poland are also emerging as alternatives, driven by affordability and relaxed visa policies.

Ahuja also tempered the optimism with a caution: “Jobs are a problem around the world… your skills matter literally more than the degree.”