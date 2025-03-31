'Overpriced rent, mid lectures, and supermarket jobs': Indian student's harsh take on studying in Australia goes viral

Australia is among the leading destination for Indian students who aspire to study abroad. However, a recent Reddit post painted the other side of the Australian lifestyle. According to the Redditor, international students in face a unique set of challenges, both culturally and academically in Australia.

"Came for a world-class degree, stayed for overpriced rent, mid lectures, and supermarket jobs," the post states.

Related Articles

The author shared that the cultural environment is often perceived as cold, with people being friendly yet not fostering deeper connections.

The author, an Indian student currently in the third year of IT at a Sydney university, noted feeling "tolerated, not included," highlighting a common experience of superficial interactions rather than genuine friendships. This sentiment is echoed by the observation that white Australians tend to stay within their established friend groups, making it difficult for newcomers to form lasting relationships.

Casual racism is another issue reported by students, manifesting as "smirks, subtle slights, and microaggressions." These behaviours are said to be normalised, adding another layer of difficulty for international students trying to integrate.

Sydney's small population can exacerbate feelings of isolation, especially for students who are not naturally sociable. Though there is a considerable Asian demographic, these friendships require effort to become meaningful. The result is a campus culture that feels weak, with most students commuting and limited, costly accommodation options available on campus, the student says.

Academically, the quality of IT education has been criticised for being underwhelming. Many lectures are described as outdated, with tutors often being temporary staff or PhD students who simply read from slides. The high tuition fees further frustrate students, who pay significantly more than locals for a degree that some feel offers little return on investment, likening it to "overpriced YouTube tutorials."

The job market poses significant hurdles, with many graduates struggling to find positions in their field. Despite the tech industry appearing promising, roles often require permanent residency or local experience, leaving many students relegated to retail or delivery jobs. For those without strong internships and contacts, securing a relevant position is notably challenging.

In September 2023, India was the second-largest source of international students in Australia, with 122,391 Indian students enrolled in Australian institutions. This figure represents approximately 16% of the total international student population in the country.

According to the latest figures, there are approximately 118,109 Indian students studying in Australia as of 2024.

The dating scene presents its own challenges, the Redditor adds, demanding significant confidence and conversational skills. While Australian women are described as "indifferent," those who can "chat" may find success. However, the cultural gap remains a substantial barrier, with expectations differing from those in the UK or the US.

Ultimately, the overall experience for some has been disappointing, leading to suggestions that alternatives such as coding bootcamps in India might have provided better value. This underscores the difficulties faced by international students in navigating cultural, academic, and professional landscapes in Sydney.

"Should’ve just done coding bootcamp in India and married my neighbor’s daughter," the author ends his post.

The post echoed with quite a few Redditors. Most replies said the culture is similar across other Western countries. "This is the sort of culture in most places in the West, like Canada and Western/Northern Europe. Our people get blinded by the facade of politeness and fake smiles. They are almost always super nice and friendly because that is how their society brings them up. But this is all surface level," a user shared.