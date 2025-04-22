Rising visa hurdles push Indian students to Germany, Ireland for cost-smart careers over the 'Big 4s'

In a fast-resetting global education landscape, Germany and Ireland have emerged as top alternatives, drawing in students with affordable tuition, welcoming visa policies, and real career prospects. Students are also preferring these countries to the traditional 'Big 4s', i.e., the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

Germany is now the fourth most preferred destination for Indian students, with enrolments rising steadily over the past five years. According to Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia, public universities with low or no tuition, a thriving STEM ecosystem, and an 18-month post-study work visa make Germany especially attractive to students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The country’s clear pathways to residence and strong demand for professionals in AI, tech and engineering add further appeal.

Ireland’s growth has been even sharper. In 2023–24, India became the largest source of international students in Ireland, with nearly a 50% increase in enrolments in just one year. Indian families are increasingly drawn to its English-taught courses, industry links, and visa-friendly policies, particularly as countries like Canada and the UK tighten rules.

“Our insights show that 85% of Indian students who submitted TOEFL scores successfully secured student visas—a strong indicator of their preparedness, language proficiency, and readiness to succeed in international classrooms,” Jain mentioned.

TOEFL scores are widely accepted across top universities in Germany and Ireland, further opening doors for Indian students. “From our vantage point, Indian students are not just chasing degrees—they are planning global careers,” ETS noted. “They want education systems that value merit, offer strong return on investment, and provide transparent post-study work and settlement options.”

This shift also aligns with Indian government efforts to internationalise higher education through initiatives like the National Education Policy (NEP), which is helping students make better-informed, research-driven choices.

Germany and Ireland are proving that with the right mix of access, affordability, and outcome-focused education, they can win the trust of the next generation of Indian students.