South Korea targets 4 lakh international students with proposed visa, employment reforms

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Korean language proficiency may waive financial proof

Under the proposed framework, international students who demonstrate a specified level of Korean-language proficiency could be exempt from submitting documents proving they have sufficient funds to cover tuition and living expenses.

Students who achieve Level 4 or higher in the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK), or complete Level 4 of the Korea Immigration and Integration Program (KIIP), would qualify for the exemption, according to the ministry’s announcement.

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However, students considered at greater risk of overstaying their visas or engaging in unauthorised employment could face additional financial safeguards, including a system requiring study funds to be deposited for a specified period.

The government also plans to strengthen checks on overseas academic qualifications and improve oversight of international student recruitment agencies.

Part-time work rules may change

The proposed reforms would simplify eligibility requirements for international students seeking part-time employment by focusing on Korean-language ability and academic performance.

The plan includes a Level 3 requirement under KIIP for relevant part-time work eligibility, alongside streamlined documentation procedures for students who obtain employment confirmations from their universities.

At the same time, authorities intend to tighten oversight of evening, weekend and online programmes that are found to facilitate employment rather than genuine study. Universities or departments involved could lose preferential visa benefits.

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New opportunities after graduation

The proposals also seek to make it easier for international graduates to transition from education to employment. The duration of stay under the D-10 job-seeking visa could vary from one to three years, depending on Korean-language proficiency and employment preparedness.

Science and engineering graduates who meet the required conditions could receive pathways to E-7 work visas in designated sectors, including manufacturing. The government is also considering a “K-Tech Master Visa” for international graduates of specialised technical master’s programmes.