Trump defends 600,000 Chinese student visas, warns US colleges would 'struggle' without them

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended a proposal to grant 600,000 student visas to Chinese nationals as part of ongoing trade talks with Beijing, saying American colleges would “struggle” without their enrollment. His remarks immediately drew sharp backlash from conservative allies who saw the plan as at odds with his “America First” agenda.

“I hear so many stories that we're not going to allow their students,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China.”

Colleges “would go to hell very quickly” without foreign students

At a Cabinet meeting the following day, Trump stressed the importance of foreign enrolments in sustaining U.S. higher education. “I think it's very insulting to say students can't come here because they'll go out and start building schools and they'll be able to survive it. But I like that their students come here. I like that other countries' students come here. And you know what would happen if they didn't? Our college system would go to hell very quickly. And it wouldn't be the top colleges, so it'd be colleges that struggle on the bottom. And you take out 300,000 or 600,000 students out of the system,” he said.

Trump added that while vetting would remain strict, Chinese students provide vital revenue that helps keep many institutions afloat.

Policy shift from earlier restrictions

The move marks a contrast with previous Trump-era policies that tightened scrutiny on Chinese nationals, revoked visas over alleged Communist Party ties, and curbed access to sensitive research fields. As recently as May, the State Department had vowed to “aggressively revoke visas” for some Chinese students.

Conservative backlash

The new proposal triggered pushback from within Trump’s conservative base. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former adviser Steve Bannon argued the plan could displace U.S. graduates, raise national security risks, and compromise intellectual property.

Conservative commentator Liz Wheeler went further, posting on X that Chinese students act as spies for the Chinese Communist Party, “stealing US intellectual property, technology, and intelligence.” She called on Trump to ban their entry outright and deport those already enrolled.

Chinese enrolment trends

Chinese student numbers in the U.S. peaked at more than 372,000 in 2019–2020 but dropped to about 277,000 in 2023 amid heightened tensions and tighter visa scrutiny. Experts suggest demographic changes and continued suspicion over educational partnerships may further reduce enrolments, regardless of policy shifts.