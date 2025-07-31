Tuition fees soar in US, UK: These countries now offer full scholarships for Indian students

As tuition fees in countries like the US, UK, and Australia continue to rise, Indian students are increasingly looking to nations that offer high-quality education with little to no cost. In 2025, countries such as Germany, Norway, South Korea, and the Netherlands will have emerged as strong alternatives, offering tuition-free public education or full scholarships targeted at global talent.

Advertisement

From government-backed initiatives like Germany’s DAAD and South Korea’s GKS to EU-funded Erasmus+ mobility programs, these scholarships aren’t just generous—they’re strategically designed to attract the next generation of innovators, researchers, and global professionals.

Germany: No tuition, full scholarships, and a STEM-driven model

Germany continues to be a top destination for Indian students, especially in STEM, business, and research-intensive disciplines. Public universities in Germany charge little to no tuition for international students. Moreover, the DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst) offers fully funded master’s scholarships that cover tuition, living expenses, travel, and insurance.

Applications for Fall 2026 open as early as August 2025, and typically require language test scores, academic references, and a strong statement of purpose.

Norway: Free public education but high living costs

Advertisement

Norway’s public universities offer free education to all, including non-EU students. While monthly living costs can exceed NOK 10,000 (roughly ₹78,000), the absence of tuition fees offsets the financial burden.

Though Norway’s scholarship ecosystem is limited, students can apply to individual universities or national schemes such as the Quota Scheme. Applications for the Autumn 2026 intake usually close in January.

South Korea: One of the world’s most generous full-ride programs

South Korea’s Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) is among the most comprehensive international student programs available today. Open to both undergraduate and postgraduate applicants, it covers everything from airfare and tuition to monthly living allowances.

Applications open in February for undergraduate and September for postgraduate programs. GKS recipients are selected on the basis of academic merit, leadership potential, and alignment with South Korea’s globalisation goals.

Advertisement

Netherlands: Erasmus+, Holland Scholarships, and top English-taught degrees

Dutch universities are highly ranked for research and offer more than 2,000 programs in English. For non-EU students, tuition fees range from €6,000–€15,000, but generous funding options exist.

The EU’s Erasmus+ program enables students to study in multiple countries with financial support. Additionally, the NL (Holland) Scholarship provides up to €5,000 in the first year to eligible non-EU students.

Applications for most Dutch scholarships open by May–June, with detailed documentation including SOPs, academic transcripts, and recommendation letters.

Key application strategies for 2025 applicants

Start early – Begin research by July 2025 Prep for tests – IELTS, TOEFL, GRE/GMAT by September Compile documents – Academic transcripts, SOPs, CVs by October Apply to multiple programs – Increases chances of funding Track deadlines closely – Scholarship windows vary and can close early

What these scholarships are really targeting

Governments offering free education aren’t just being charitable, they’re investing in sectors critical to their national interests. Indian students with academic records and ambitions aligned with these focus areas stand the best chance of success: