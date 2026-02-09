UCSC Silicon Valley rolls out Rs 90,000 merit scholarship for Indian F-1 visa students; Check application process

Students planning a short-term academic stint in Silicon Valley now have a new incentive. UCSC Silicon Valley has announced a USD 1,000 (Rs 90,000 approx) International Student Merit Scholarship for Indian and other international students enrolling in its certificate programs.

The one-time award will be applied as a reduction to the International Student Fee during the first quarter of enrolment. It is open to new F-1 international students enrolling full-time in eligible UCSC Silicon Valley certificate programs.

Advertisement

Announced on February 9, 2026, the scholarship is intended to support international graduates and early-career professionals seeking industry-focused education in the US.

The certificate programs combine academic instruction with applied learning, including project-based coursework aligned with current industry practices. The curriculum focuses on building practical skills relevant to roles in technology, business and innovation-driven sectors in the US and other global markets.

Dean PK Agarwal, Dean, UCSC Silicon Valley, said: “At UCSC Silicon Valley, our Extension programs designed around applied learning models and focus on building skills relevant to today’s professional environments. The International Student Merit Scholarship” is intended to support international students as they begin their academic journey in the US.”

Eligibility and application process

- To qualify, applicants must apply as new F-1 international students

Advertisement

- The students should meet the admission requirements for their chosen certificate program

- Submit complete documentation

- Enrol full-time in line with visa regulations.

The scholarship is not available to continuing students, part-time enrolments or applicants on non-F-1 visa categories.

Candidates are required to submit a separate scholarship application, including a 300–500-word personal statement outlining academic objectives, professional interests and reasons for applying. Applications must be filed at least one month before each program's deadline.

The deadlines are:

Fall: June 15

Winter: October 15

Spring: January 15

Summer: April 1

Students are advised to account for visa processing timelines while planning their applications.

Recipients must maintain full-time enrolment of 12 units per quarter, achieve a minimum GPA of 3.0, remain in valid F-1 visa status and meet all academic and orientation requirements.

Advertisement

Further details on eligibility, documentation and timelines are available on the official UCSC Silicon Valley website.