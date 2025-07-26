UK–India trade deal signed: Six British universities to open campuses in India

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer on July 24 signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at Chequers, the UK Prime Minister’s official country residence. The deal aims to double bilateral trade between India and the UK, from €60 billion to €120 billion by 2030, by reducing or eliminating tariffs on key goods and services.

Advertisement

The FTA marks a major step forward in India-UK economic relations and is expected to significantly boost growth in both economies. According to officials, the agreement will create new market access for UK goods like textiles, footwear, gems, seafood, and engineering products in India.

Prime Minister Modi noted, “The cost of doing business will go down, and confidence of business will go up.”

The leaders also discussed growing collaboration in education. PM Modi highlighted the launch of new British university campuses in India, citing the example of the University of Southampton, which opened its Gurugram campus on July 16.

“Friends, even in the education sector also, both countries together are writing a new chapter. UK's six universities are opening campuses in India. Just last week, in India's Gurugram city, the Southampton university was inaugurated.”

Advertisement

The University of Southampton became the first foreign university to open a campus in India, following regulatory changes by India in 2023, allowing international institutions to set up branch campuses.

The signing of the FTA builds on the 2021 elevation of India–UK ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focused on trade, defence, energy, education, and people-to-people connections.

According to UK government figures, Britain exported €17.1 billion worth of goods and services to India in 2024, while importing €25.5 billion. Total bilateral trade stood at €42.6 billion, making India the UK’s 11th largest trading partner by the end of Q4 2024.