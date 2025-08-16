UK opens 2025 Chevening full-scholarship applications for Indian students- Details here

The UK government has opened applications for the Chevening Scholarship and Fellowship programmes for the 2025 academic year. Candidates have until October 7, 2025, to apply for full financial support covering tuition, living expenses, travel, and other allowances. These prestigious programmes aim to attract Indian professionals and students, offering an unmatched opportunity to study, network, and advance their careers in the UK.
Chevening Scholarship
The Chevening Scholarship funds a one-year master’s degree at any UK university. Indian citizens with at least two years of work experience post-undergraduate degree are eligible. The award covers tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, arrival and departure allowances, visa fee, and a travel grant for UK events.
Chevening Fellowship
The Chevening Fellowship is a short-term professional programme lasting 8–12 weeks, designed for mid-to-senior level professionals. Fellowships are hosted by leading UK institutions and include lectures, workshops, site visits, and interactions with industry experts.
Fellowship opportunities for Indian applicants
Four fellowships are available for Indian professionals:
Chevening Cyber Security Fellowship at Cranfield University – for experts in cyber policy and security.
Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence at the University of Oxford – for leaders in government, business, and civil society.
Chevening Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship at the University of Oxford – for professionals in science, technology, and public policy.
Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship at the University of Westminster – for journalists in political, economic, or business reporting.
Application timeline
Applications open: August 5, 2025
Deadline: October 7, 2025
Interviews: March–April 2026
Results: Mid-June 2026
Studies begin: September–October 2026
Shortlisted candidates will receive updates by email and can track application status online.
Eligibility restrictions
Applicants cannot apply if they:
Hold British or dual British citizenship (with limited exceptions)
Hold refugee status in a non-eligible country
Are employed by the UK government, British Council, or related bodies
Have previously studied in the UK on a government-funded scholarship
Chevening in India
India hosts the largest Chevening programme globally, with more than 3,900 alumni since 1983. Notable Indian alumni include Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran. Applications can be submitted through chevening.org.