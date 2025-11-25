University of Worcester’s January 2026 intake opens with up to £3,000 aid for Indian students 

The University of Worcester has opened its final call for January 2026 postgraduate applications, rolling out industry-focused programmes designed to help students step directly into global careers. With courses such as MBA, MSc International Business Management, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics and Supply Chain Management, MSc Human Resource Management, and MA Education, all offering a 12-month professional placement, the university is positioning its intake around real-world readiness.

To attract and support Indian students, the university has announced merit-based scholarships of up to £3,000, along with a £500 early payment discount for those who pay full fees by 31 January 2026. Applications close at the end of November 2025, with a deposit deadline of 1 December 2025.

Worcester’s rising profile has been bolstered by its selection as a finalist for the Times Higher Education University of the Year 2025 award, which recognises its commitment to academic quality, innovation, and student support.

That focus on outcomes is reflected in the Graduate Outcomes Survey 2024, which shows that 96% of Worcester graduates secure jobs or progress to further study within 15 months of completing their degree. The university says this performance stems from its emphasis on practical learning and sustained industry exposure.

“At Worcester, our goal is to prepare graduates who can think critically and work globally,” said Nick Slade, Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor (International and External Affairs) at the University of Worcester. “Indian students are an essential part of that vision. Their presence enriches our academic community and strengthens the long-standing educational partnership between India and the UK. Through a balance of academic rigour and hands-on experience, we aim to help students build meaningful and successful global careers.”

The university’s postgraduate programmes are structured around employability, integrating academic study with internships, work placements, and industry-led projects that help students build professional networks. Students receive dedicated career development support, including CV workshops, interview training, and networking sessions, ensuring they are confident and job-ready upon graduation.