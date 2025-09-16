US visa changes: Indian students face tougher rules due to travel ban, in-person interviews; Explore other options

The United States is preparing sweeping changes to its student visa system, with mandatory in-person interviews set to return from September 2025 and new restrictions proposed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, laid out the challenges ahead for Indian students, while DHS proposals signal even more hurdles for international applicants.

Mandatory in-person interviews raise concerns

“The reintroduction of mandatory in-person interviews for F-1 and H-1B visa applicants starting September 2025 brings a few logistical and procedural changes for both first-time and renewal applicants,” Arora said.

“For first-time student applicants, this means planning ahead for potential travel, scheduling interviews early, and preparing to clearly communicate their academic goals, choice of university, and funding arrangements,” he explained. Renewal applicants, he noted, may find the process “more familiar” due to prior visa history and compliance records.

However, these plans might come to a stall with a recent travel ban issued by the Trump administration. This ban is preventing thousands of international students from enrolling at U.S. colleges this fall, triggering a sharp decline in admissions and raising alarms across the higher education sector.

The policy targets 19 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, barring most citizens from obtaining new F-1, J-1, or M-1 student visas. An additional seven countries face heightened restrictions and delays, with many visa interviews suspended indefinitely. Only a narrow group, such as green card holders, dual citizens, and select athletes, is exempt.

Loss of Interview Waiver adds to the burden

Meanwhile, speaking on the end of the Interview Waiver (“Dropbox”) program, Arora termed it as another setback. “The discontinuation of the Interview Waiver program marks a procedural shift for many applicants who previously qualified for visa renewals without having to appear in person,” he said. Even routine renewals, he warned, will now involve consulate visits and appointment planning.

DHS proposal adds new restrictions

Adding to the uncertainty, DHS has proposed sweeping reforms that could restrict flexibility for F-1 students. According to Fragomen, “under the plan, undergraduate students would be prohibited from changing programs, majors, or education levels in their first year of study.” Exceptions would only be granted in cases such as school closures or prolonged natural disasters.

Students completing one program level would also be barred from returning under F-1 status for the same or lower level. The overhaul introduces fixed periods of stay of up to four years, with a strict 30-day grace period. Any delays could trigger unlawful presence, leading to re-entry bans of three or ten years.

Financial strain and wait-time worries

The changes also come alongside a visa fee hike. “The recent increase in visa application fees, particularly for non-petition-based categories like F-1 student visas, adds to the overall financial considerations for Indian families planning an overseas education,” Arora said. While unlikely to deter committed students, he noted that “even a marginal increase in fees can prompt students to assess the total cost of studying in the US more closely.”

To avoid delays, Arora advised students to start early. “The most effective strategy is to start early, ideally as soon as the I-20 is issued and the SEVIS fee is paid,” he said. Monitoring appointment availability across consulates and preparing all documents in advance are key steps, he added.

Alternatives to the US gain traction

Despite the US remaining the top destination, Arora expects student mobility to diversify. “Countries like Germany, France, and Spain, already gaining traction, could see further interest due to streamlined visa processes and competitive education models,” he said. Destinations such as “the UAE, Singapore, and Ireland” also stand out for English-taught programs and professional opportunities.

“Dubai is fast emerging as a hub for higher education, with international campuses, growing job markets, and a student-friendly visa system,” he added, highlighting that these destinations are no longer just alternatives but “viable first choices.”