France is steadily positioning itself as one of the most attractive global study destinations, combining academic excellence with affordability and cultural richness. With world-renowned universities, a lively student atmosphere, and a forward-looking education system, the country is drawing growing interest from Indian students aiming to balance quality education with international exposure.

According to the University Living European Student Landscape Report, France hosted approximately 2.9 million students in 2024, of which 11% were international. Among them, 7,344 were from India, representing just 0.2% of the total. Projections suggest India’s share could grow by over 200% by 2030, reflecting the rising demand for overseas higher education among India’s middle class.

Policy changes and student-friendly reforms

France has introduced measures to make life easier for foreign students. The long-stay student visa allows part-time work, while non-EU graduates are now eligible for a two-year post-study visa. Popular scholarship schemes such as Eiffel, Charpak, and Erasmus+ continue to reduce financial barriers. Public university tuition fees remain among the lowest in Europe, further enhancing France’s appeal.

The French government has also announced the creation of 35,000 new affordable housing units by 2027, addressing a persistent accommodation shortage, particularly in Paris and other student hubs. This plan complements private Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) initiatives such as Cite 2025 in Paris.

Cost of living: city-wise breakdown

As shared by Mayank Maheshwari, COO and Co-Founder, University Living, living expenses in France vary significantly by location.

In Paris, students face average monthly costs of around €1,723 (Rs 2.06 L approx), while in cities like Lyon, expenses range between €1,100 (Rs 1.32 L approx) and €1,130 (Rs 1.35 L approx). Smaller towns offer savings of €400–600 (Rs 48,000 to Rs 72,000 approx) per month, making them attractive alternatives.

Accommodation is the largest expense, typically accounting for 40–55% of monthly costs. On-campus housing through CROUS remains the most affordable option at €200–400 (Rs 24,000 to Rs 48,000), though availability is limited. Off-campus rentals range from €500 to €1,200(Rs 60,000 - Rs 1.44 L approx), while PBSA in Paris can cost €1,000–1,500 (Rs 1.2 L to Rs 1.8 L). Homestays, priced at €820–1,200 (Rs 98,000 to Rs 1.44 L) including meals, provide cultural immersion but less privacy.

A balanced package for Indian students

By combining affordability, cultural diversity, and academic excellence, France offers Indian students more than just reputable degrees. It provides access to globally recognised institutions, practical work opportunities, and the chance to experience European life at a relatively lower cost compared to other study hubs.