$100K in New York vs ₹24 LPA in India? H-1B Reddit debate lays out the cold, hard math

A $100,000 job offer in New York once symbolized the great American dream for Indian tech workers. Now, under Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration and amid skyrocketing living costs, that dream is being publicly questioned—even dismissed—as “poverty salary” on forums like Reddit.

A Reddit user on the r/h1b subreddit ignited a heated discussion after revealing they had an H-1B visa, six years of experience, a ₹24 lakh salary in India, and a $100,000 job offer in New York. Married and weighing the cost of relocating, the user asked: “Should I move considering cost of living, savings, and lifestyle?”

The answers were blunt. One of the top responses warned that $100K is barely enough in New York City. “You can live on that money only in very low cost-of-living states,” the reply read. Others called it outright unaffordable, with one adding, “Indians have no long-term future in the US.”

Some pointed out the compounded strain: a shaky job market, Trump’s tightening of immigration policies, and a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment. The advice? Consider safer, less volatile options like the UAE.

Others offered logistical alternatives: live in more affordable boroughs or nearby New Jersey rather than central NYC. “You probably can’t live in NYC, but you can do just fine in Queens or Jersey,” one commenter wrote.

One user provided a measured take: get a foot in the door, keep costs low, and prepare to hustle. “The job exposure is valuable, but right now, the market is tough. Don’t expect quick upgrades.”

According to SmartAsset’s 2024 data, the user’s concerns weren’t unfounded. A single person in NYC now needs at least $138,570 to live comfortably. For a newly married couple on $100,000 combined, the numbers simply don’t add up.

The Reddit thread became more than a cost-of-living debate—it captured the emotional and financial recalibration underway for Indian workers eyeing the U.S. The brand may still carry weight, but as one user put it: “You’re not living the dream—you’re surviving it.”