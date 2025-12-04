Adapting to US visa shifts: What Indian students need to know amid policy changes

Recent changes to US visa policies have raised new challenges for Indian students looking to study in the US, and many are adjusting their strategies accordingly. As US immigration rules evolve, applicants must rethink their options, balancing the promise of a world-class education with the uncertainties of political and economic shifts.

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Rahul Subramaniam, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Athena Education, shared his expert views on how Indian applicants are navigating the recent shifts in US visa policies. With new challenges ahead, Subramaniam discussed how students can adjust their strategies to ensure success in securing world-class education abroad.

How are Indian students adapting?

Talking about how Indian students are adapting to changes in the US visa landscape, Subramaniam broke down the situation into two key categories of applicants. "We encounter two kinds of Indian applicants: those seeking the US for top-ranked universities like Ivy Leagues, MIT, and UC Berkeley, and those pursuing the US for the experience, its liberal arts education and diverse environment," he explained.

While demand for top-tier US institutions remains unchanged, Subramaniam observed a noticeable decline in the latter group, as alternatives such as those in Europe and other parts of Asia become more appealing due to their affordability and better post-study settlement policies.

The future of OPT

On the topic of concerns over the future of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program and H-1B opportunities, Subramaniam remained confident. Recent announcements, such as the USCIS clarification that the $100K H-1B fee won’t apply to international students, signal that both the OPT and H-1B programs are here to stay. He added, "Employers are still very much inclined to hire international talent, especially Indian students residing in the US."

Backup plans are another key focus for students today. Subramaniam observed, "For the most competitive candidates, interest in the US remains strong. However, Canada has seen a decline, partly due to geopolitical tensions, and we’ve seen a slight uptick in interest from regions like Continental Europe and Hong Kong." He noted that while these regions offer promising opportunities, students still prioritize the US for its world-class education system and post-graduation career prospects.

Is US still a safe option?

Regarding whether the US has become a riskier destination, Subramaniam believes the benefits still outweigh the risks for high-achieving students. "The opportunities are long-lasting and transformational," he said. "Despite temporary concerns, the US remains the best place to obtain a world-class education, with unique flexibility in academic and career choices that no other country can offer."

Finally, Subramaniam spoke about the importance of preparation for Indian students. With the 2025-26 admissions cycle approaching, he recommended that students adopt a more strategic approach, particularly in terms of early commitments and understanding new application requirements. He also noted the increasing importance of standardized testing, with universities reinstating SAT/ACT scores for international applicants.

US visa rule changes

As US immigration rules continue to tighten, several changes have been introduced in 2025. One key update is to the Visa Interview Waiver program, which now requires more applicants to attend in-person interviews. Those under 14 and over 79, previously exempt, must now attend interviews unless they are on the Interview Waiver list. H-1B and F-1 student visa holders whose visas expired less than 12 months ago are also ineligible for this waiver.

The US has also raised fees for several immigration-related actions. New fees for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) will apply, and additional charges for non-immigrants include the Visa Integrity Fee and the Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record. Furthermore, a new $100,000 fee for H-1B visa petitions is set to apply to new petitions starting in September 2025, excluding renewals.