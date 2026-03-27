Afghanistan launches e-visa portal, but Indian travellers face these key restrictions

Afghanistan has moved its tourist visa process online, launching a new electronic platform aimed at simplifying entry procedures and reviving international travel to the country. The shift replaces a fragmented, paper-based system with a centralised portal designed to make applications more predictable for foreign visitors.

According to a report by Korya Group, the new system allows applicants to apply for a 30-day single-entry tourist visa through an online interface, marking a significant change in how visas are processed.

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Shift to a centralised digital system

The e-visa platform is part of a broader effort to streamline consular services. Visa applications, document submissions and status tracking are now handled through an e-consulate portal that connects Afghan missions abroad with authorities in Kabul through a unified system.

Officials see the move as a step toward building consistency in visa issuance, replacing earlier processes that varied across embassies and consulates.

Tourism revival in focus

The rollout comes as Afghanistan looks to position tourism as a source of jobs and local revenue, particularly around cultural sites and national parks.

Reports indicate a gradual return of international visitors. According to data cited by Afghan authorities, more than 7,000 foreign travellers visited the country in the first half of 2025.

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“Afghanistan has seen a notable rise in foreign tourists during the year 1404 of the solar calendar (corresponding to 2025), as visitors from across the world explored its historical and cultural heritage, according to a report by Tolonews,” reports ANI, adding that even as the country continues to face challenges, “Afghan officials say the tourism sector is showing signs of life.”

Eligibility rules and Indian applicants

The portal includes an eligibility checker that assesses applicants based on both nationality and country of residence.

“Eligible only if nationality is not restricted and residence is not restricted. Not eligible if either matches a restricted list.”

At present, Indian passport holders residing in India are subject to these restrictions and are not eligible to apply for an e-visa.

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However, Indian nationals living in other countries may still be able to use the platform, provided their country of residence is not on the restricted list.

For those who do not qualify under the new system, visa applications through Afghan embassies and consulates remain an option.