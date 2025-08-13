Applying for a Schengen visa? Here’s a step-by-step guide that works every time

If you’re planning a European trip, securing a Schengen visa doesn’t have to be complicated, at least according to one frequent traveller who has sailed through the process seven times in a decade. A Reddit post titled “Tips on How I get my Schengen Visa each time without any issues: 7 times in 10 years” shared practical advice that could help applicants avoid common pitfalls.

The traveller, who has been visiting Europe almost every year since 2013, explained that each application “has always been easy and without any need for extra documents or delays,” whether applying through VFS in Mumbai, Delhi, or Bangalore.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the approach:

1. Apply early: “First: always apply well in advance. If you are travelling in June, apply by mid-March.” Early applications help avoid last-minute complications and give time to address any documentation queries.

2. Keep the covering letter concise: “Make sure your covering letter is precise and to the point without unnecessary and long paragraphs. Include your introduction, your professional status, purpose of visit, duration of stay and a point-by-point itinerary within the one-page simple covering letter. The more lengthy jargon you write, the higher the chances of the visa consular not reading everything and skipping over details.”

3. Travel insurance matters: “Always do an authorised travel insurance of 50,000 euros or more. It will not cost you more than 1200-1500 rupees.” A valid insurance policy reassures the consulate that you are prepared for emergencies abroad.

4. Organise documents systematically: The traveller recommends keeping the visa form, covering letter, an employer letter confirming leave and role, three years of IT returns, one year of bank statements, return flight tickets, internal travel tickets, hotel reservations, and travel insurance neatly arranged.

For business owners or company directors, it’s helpful to include company registration documents, MOA/AOA, and GST certificates. If funds are insufficient, a family member’s covering letter, along with their bank statements and IT returns, can support the application.

The key, according to the Reddit user, is clarity and honesty: “Follow these steps, don't add unnecessary documents, don't give forged, shady or edited documents and you will sail through. And do a simple spellcheck in your letter especially for the grammar.”