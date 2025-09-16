Australia keeps 2025–26 migration cap at 185,000, adds new talent visa stream

Australia will keep its Permanent Migration Program for 2025–26 fixed at 185,000 places, the same as the previous year, after consultations with state and territory governments. The government said the program’s size and composition remain unchanged, with a strong emphasis on skilled migration.

Program composition

Out of the 185,000 places:

132,200 places (71%) are allocated to the Skill stream

52,500 places (28%) are allocated to the Family stream

300 places are reserved for the Special Eligibility stream

The Department of Home Affairs said the program has been designed “to improve the productive capacity of the economy and fill skill shortages in the labour market, particularly those in regional Australia.”

New Talent and Innovation visa

A significant update is the introduction of the Talent and Innovation visa category, offering 4,300 places. This new stream consolidates the Global Talent and Distinguished Talent visas and will also include applications for the National Innovation visa.

The department confirmed that existing Global Talent and Distinguished Talent applicants will not be adversely affected. “Visa applicants will be assessed against the eligibility criteria at the time of their application,” it noted.

Breakdown of the Skill stream

The Skill stream continues to dominate the program with allocations across:

Employer Sponsored: 44,000 places

Skilled Independent: 16,900 places

Regional: 33,000 places

State/Territory Nominated: 33,000 places

Business Innovation & Investment: 1,000 places

Talent and Innovation: 4,300 places

Together, regional and state/territory nominated visas account for 36% of the overall program and 50% of the Skill stream, enabling jurisdictions to meet local workforce demands.

Family stream focus

The Family stream remains central to Australia’s migration policy, particularly for reunification. Planning levels are unchanged:

Partner visas: 40,500

Parent visas: 8,500

Child visas: 3,000

Other family visas: 500

The Department of Home Affairs said the Partner and Child visa categories remain demand-driven, with allocations set as indicative planning levels only. It emphasised that “the reunification of a child with an Australian parent or family sponsor is a priority, in line with international obligations.”

Special Eligibility stream

The Special Eligibility stream continues to offer 300 places, mainly covering visas for individuals in unique circumstances, such as permanent residents returning to Australia after living overseas.