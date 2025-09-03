Australia visa wait time cut: Get student visas in 30 days, tourist ones approved in a day

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs says visa wait times have been eased across most categories, with resources diverted to cut backlogs and speed up decisions.

“We have focused resources on visa processing. This includes recruiting new staff,” the department said, adding, “Wherever we can, we aim to streamline the processing of applications without compromising program integrity. These actions have already reduced the number of on-hand visa applications.”

According to an update in July, median processing times now show marked improvements, especially across temporary visas.

Student visas lodged outside Australia are being processed in around 30 days, under Ministerial Direction No. 111. Authorities advise applying well ahead of course start dates with complete documentation.

Visitor visas and Working Holiday Maker visas are being finalised in less than a day.

Skilled temporary visas are averaging four months, though incomplete applications and requests for additional information can delay outcomes.

Visas with longer waiting times

On the permanent side, the department reported that Skilled permanent visas are taking around eight months, while Partner provisional/temporary visas still have the longest waits at 16 months, reflecting the complexity and backlog of older cases. “We are working through these as quickly as possible, and are focused on finalising older applications,” the update noted.

Officials cautioned that overall times remain affected by older applications still in the system, though further improvements are expected once these are cleared. “Processing times are currently impacted by older applications on hand, but this will improve once we have worked through them,” the department said.

Visa applicants can check up-to-date processing time estimates through the department’s online guide, with figures refreshed regularly as new data is released. Authorities also urged applicants to lodge complete applications, noting that the ImmiAccount checklists are designed to help ensure all required documents are included.