Bahrain lowers Golden Visa real estate investment by 35%, making residency more accessible

Bahrain has reduced the minimum real estate investment required for its Golden Residency Visa, a move aimed at making long-term residency more accessible to foreign investors. The announcement was made by the Nationality, Passports, and Residence Affairs (NPRA) at the Ministry of Interior, marking a significant shift in Bahrain’s approach to attracting international talent and investment, according to Gulf News.

Advertisement

This decision is part of Bahrain’s broader strategy to strengthen its position as a competitive hub for residence, business, and investment within the Gulf region. With the lower investment threshold, officials anticipate an increase in demand for high-end properties while maintaining the exclusivity and high standards of the Golden Visa program.

Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for NPRA, emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering a stable and welcoming environment for investors seeking long-term opportunities in the region. “Lowering the threshold will boost the program’s competitiveness while preserving its standards and exclusivity,” he said.

According to Bahraini media reports, the property investment requirement for the Golden Visa has been reduced from BHD 200,000 (approximately US$530,555) to BHD 130,000 (approximately US$345,000), representing a 35% decrease.

Advertisement

The revised criteria extend eligibility to property investors meeting the new BHD 130,000 threshold, professionals earning at least BHD 2,000 per month with five years’ service in Bahrain, retirees with pensions exceeding BHD 2,000, and non-resident retirees with pensions above BHD 4,000. Entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and those contributing to the national economy or society also qualify for the visa.

The benefits of the Golden Residency Visa include lifetime residency, work flexibility, unlimited entry, family sponsorship privileges, and full business ownership rights. Applicants must submit a valid passport, six months of bank statements, health insurance, and proof of residence through the NPRA portal. Application fees include BHD 5 for the submission and BHD 300 for the visa issuance.

Industry analysts believe the new eligibility criteria will not only broaden Bahrain’s investor base but will also invigorate the nation’s real estate sector, solidifying the kingdom’s position as a leading residency and investment hub in the Gulf.