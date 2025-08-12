'Better to live as 1st-class citizen here': CEO warns Indians not to move abroad

An Indian CEO’s blunt takedown of the “move abroad for a better life” narrative is striking a nerve across LinkedIn.

Vinay Aggarwal, CEO of Indovision Services, has issued a stark warning to Indians eyeing opportunities in the West.

In a post, he argues that the era of overseas prosperity is over—and those who leave India now risk social isolation, workplace discrimination, and long-term regret.

“Moving to the West today is like coming to a party at 3.00 AM. The good times are over,” he wrote, calling the Western white-collar job market oversaturated and no longer immigrant-friendly.

Aggarwal paints a grim picture: unequal treatment at work, cultural alienation, and a lack of social support. “You will have to work twice as hard for half the rewards,” he claims, adding that Indian immigrants are often overlooked for promotions, face subtle exclusion—like untouched lunches at work—and endure stereotypes in media.

The post doesn’t spare even those who succeed professionally. According to Aggarwal, many still find themselves culturally displaced. He warns of eroded family ties, higher divorce rates among Indian couples abroad, and children who grow up detached from Indian values. “You will be in a Trishanku state—neither here nor there,” he writes.

Aggarwal also accuses diaspora Indians of masking their discontent. “They are embarrassed to admit they messed up,” he claims, suggesting that they often mislead relatives back home to validate their own decisions.

He urges Indians to take trial trips before relocating and to reject advice from overseas friends and family who, he argues, present a falsely rosy view. His conclusion is unflinching: “Better to live as a first-class citizen here than a second- or third-class immigrant abroad.”

The post has ignited debate online—dividing readers between those echoing his sentiment and others defending the opportunities the West still offers.