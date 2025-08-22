Canada adds new tests to immigration list, giving PR applicants more test choice

Foreign nationals applying for Canadian permanent residency will soon have an additional way to prove their English language proficiency. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has confirmed it will begin accepting the TOEFL Essentials test, administered by the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

According to a CIC News report, the test is not yet in use for immigration purposes, but IRCC said its official webpages will be updated once the rollout begins. ETS, which announced its designation as an approved testing organization on August 21, said it is now working with Canadian authorities on the next steps.

The change will apply to applicants under IRCC’s permanent economic immigration programs, including Express Entry streams such as the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and Canadian Experience Class. It will also extend to the Atlantic Immigration Program and Provincial Nominee Programs, though provinces may decide individually whether to adopt the new option.

About the test

TOEFL Essentials measures listening, reading, writing, and speaking skills through short, task-based exercises meant to reflect real-life communication. The test takes about 1.5 hours and is conducted at secure centres in Canada and worldwide.

Candidates receive instant unofficial scores for the listening and reading sections, while official results are typically released within six days. Score reports can be shared with multiple institutions at no extra cost.

Current system

At present, IRCC accepts three English tests for immigration: the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), and Pearson Test of English (PTE Core). Language proficiency is measured against Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB).

The addition of TOEFL Essentials is expected to give applicants more flexibility in meeting Canada’s immigration language requirements.