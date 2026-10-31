Canada immigration rules: Fraudulent consultants face fines of up to CAD 1.5 million

READ THIS: Want Canada PR? Ontario reopens REDI programme for skilled workers in 6 regions

Canada introduces fines for unauthorised immigration advice

Under the new framework, individuals providing paid immigration or citizenship advice or representation without authorisation can face a penalty of CAD 5,000. Those who knowingly provide false or misleading information on behalf of an applicant, or assist an applicant in submitting such information, can face a fine of CAD 15,000.

Additional penalties may be imposed if an immigration or citizenship application is approved based on false or misleading information. The amount of the penalty can increase depending on the seriousness and frequency of violations, with the cumulative maximum reaching CAD 1.5 million.

Advertisement

The rules cover paid representatives operating both within and outside Canada, broadening the government's ability to address misconduct associated with immigration services.

Canada to publish names of penalised representatives

As part of the enforcement measures, IRCC will publish the names of individuals penalised under the new rules, along with details of their violations. The government expects to launch an online public registry in 2027, after the first penalties have been imposed.

The proposed registry is intended to help prospective immigrants and citizenship applicants identify representatives who have violated the rules before engaging their services. It will also improve transparency and make it easier for applicants to make informed decisions when seeking professional assistance.

ALSO READ: Planning to study in Canada? Indian applicants now face a 7-week study permit wait - check details

Advertisement

What applicants and employers should know

The Canadian government has advised people seeking immigration or citizenship assistance to verify that their representatives are authorised before paying for their services. Applicants should also ensure that all information submitted in their applications is accurate, even when a representative handles the paperwork.

Employers managing immigration processes internally have also been advised to review their practices and determine whether their activities require an authorised representative.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the measures would help protect applicants from fraud and misconduct while ensuring that those who break the law are held accountable.