Canada immigration update: IRCC issues 423 new Express Entry ITAs in PNP draw, system stays domestic-focused

Canada’s immigration department has issued another round of invitations under Express Entry, continuing its early-2026 pattern of prioritising candidates with strong in-Canada links.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued 423 invitations to apply (ITAs), formal invitations sent to selected candidates to submit a full application for Canadian permanent residency within a fixed deadline.

The latest draw was held under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), a pathway through which Canadian provinces and territories nominate skilled candidates to settle in their regions, usually based on local job demand. A PNP nomination also significantly improves a candidate’s chances in Express Entry because it boosts their overall ranking score.

To be considered in this draw, candidates needed:

A minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 749 (CRS is the points-based score used by IRCC to rank Express Entry profiles), and

An Express Entry profile created before 10:30 p.m. (UTC) on December 16, 2025

This was the fifth Express Entry draw of 2026. So far, the draws this year indicate a clear preference for candidates already connected to Canada’s workforce and immigration streams — mainly those with provincial nominations or local work experience.

Express Entry draws in 2026 so far

In 2026, IRCC has been running draws mainly under two categories: Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

The Canadian Experience Class (CEC) is an Express Entry category meant for people who have already worked in Canada and have gained eligible Canadian work experience, making it one of the most direct routes for temporary workers to transition to permanent residency.

Here are the draws held this year:

January 21: Canadian Experience Class: CRS cut-off 509, ITAs issued 6,000

January 20: Provincial Nominee Program: CRS cut-off 746, ITAs issued 681

January 7: Canadian Experience Class: CRS cut-off 511, ITAs issued 8,000

January 5: Provincial Nominee Program: CRS cut-off 711, ITAs issued 574

How many invitations have been issued in 2026

So far in 2026, IRCC has conducted:

Two CEC draws

Two PNP draws

Overall, IRCC has issued 19,478 ITAs across these categories so far this year. This includes: