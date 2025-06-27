Business Today
Canada overhauls major Post-Graduation Work Permit requirement: Check new changes to course-list

The changes, effective June 25, are part of broader reforms to align education with labour market needs

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025 1:47 PM IST
Canada overhauls major Post-Graduation Work Permit requirement: Check new changes to course-listPGWP eligibility overhauled: Canada removes low-demand fields, adds healthcare, trades

Canada has overhauled its Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) rules, removing 178 non-degree study fields from eligibility and adding 119 new ones linked to high-demand jobs. The changes, effective June 25, are part of broader reforms to align education with labour market needs.

The updated list now reflects Canada’s 2025 Express Entry priorities, with a renewed focus on long-term labour shortages. International students in non-degree programs, excluding bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, must now graduate from a field directly tied to these shortages to qualify for a PGWP.

Key additions include programs in health care, social services, education, and skilled trades. Fields not aligned with current job market demands have been removed.

As a result, there are now 920 fields of study eligible for a PGWP.

The eligibility rule applies to students who applied for a study permit on or after November 1, 2024. Students must ensure their program's Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) code appears on the list either at the time of study permit application or at the time of PGWP application.

However, exemptions remain. The field-of-study requirement does not apply if:

  • You applied for a PGWP before November 1, 2024.

  • You graduated from a PGWP-eligible flight school.

  • You completed a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree.

  • You applied for a study permit before November 1, 2024.

Students already enrolled will not be penalised retroactively. If your study permit was submitted before June 25, 2025, your PGWP eligibility will be based on the list in effect at the time of your application.

Published on: Jun 27, 2025 1:47 PM IST
