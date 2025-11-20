Canada pushes date to amend Citizenship Act to January 20, 2026; Here's what the act is all about

Canada’s latest push to amend its Citizenship Act has slipped again, with the federal government set to miss its deadline for passing Bill C-3, according to CIC news. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has now granted a two-month extension, shifting the cut-off from November 20, 2025, to January 20, 2026, as Ottawa works to overhaul rules long deemed unconstitutional.

Bill C-3 proposes to remove the First-Generation Limit (FGL), which the court struck down in 2023 for creating a second tier of citizenship. If passed, the law would allow Canadians born abroad to pass on their citizenship to children born outside the country, expanding eligibility beyond the current single-generation cap.

Despite the extension, the legislation may come into force sooner. In granting additional time, Judge Akbarali noted the government has “been making significant progress in its efforts to enact replacement legislation,” adding there is “a reasonable expectation that the replacement legislation may come into force by the end of 2025.” Bill C-3 has already cleared three readings in the House of Commons and two in the Senate, and now sits with the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology (SOCI) for review. Once both chambers approve the final text, it will receive Royal Assent.

The interim measures active

Until then, the interim measures introduced in March 2025 remain active. These allow people affected by the FGL to apply for a discretionary grant of citizenship, including groups born or adopted before December 19, 2023; children whose Canadian parent meets the substantial connection test; some individuals born before April 1, 1949; and those who lost their citizenship over retention requirements. Applicants may request urgent processing, but the scheme will expire the moment Bill C-3 becomes law.

This is the fourth extension the government has sought. However, unlike previous delays, Ottawa shortened its own request, from April 22, 2026 to January 20, 2026, after discussions with the court. Immigration Minister Diab told SOCI on November 17 that applications under Bill C-3 would likely reach “tens of thousands over time, not hundreds of thousands,” with children expected to form the majority of new beneficiaries.

Bill C-3, introduced in June 2025, follows earlier attempts to replace the FGL regime after the court ruled it violated mobility rights and created unequal classes of citizens. Its predecessor, Bill C-71, lapsed when Parliament was prorogued in March 2025, leading to the current legislative restart.