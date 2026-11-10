Canada to expand rural immigration opportunities for foreign workers, allocates 5,500 spaces

“Our government understands that rural communities play a critical role in powering Canada’s economy. At the same time, many face real challenges finding the workers they need,” Diab said in the official announcement.

She added that a uniform immigration policy does not adequately address the needs of rural areas, describing the permanent pathway as part of the government's efforts to promote “responsible, sustainable immigration”.

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The programme follows the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, which operated from 2019 to 2024, and the Rural Community Immigration Pilot, launched in 2025.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), more than 2,800 employers participated in the earlier programme, helping over 12,500 candidates and their family members settle in rural and smaller communities across Canada.

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The current pilot has also delivered results. Between January 2025 and August 2026, participating communities designated more than 1,950 employers facing labour shortages. These employers issued over 4,700 job offers and community recommendations.

Newcomers have helped fill vacancies in key sectors, including healthcare, education, sales and services, supporting local businesses and essential services.

Sean Fraser, Canada's Minister of Justice and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, said the programme had helped businesses retain workers who had become part of their communities.

“Now we’re making it permanent, so businesses can count on it when they can’t fill jobs locally, and these families can keep calling our community home,” Fraser said.

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The programme follows an employer- and community-led model, connecting eligible skilled workers with designated employers and local settlement support. Applicants must meet the applicable eligibility requirements, including securing a qualifying job offer and obtaining a community recommendation.

The 14 participating communities include North Bay, Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay in Ontario; Steinbach, Altona/Rhineland and Brandon in Manitoba; Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan; Claresholm in Alberta; Pictou County in Nova Scotia; and West Kootenay, North Okanagan, Shuswap and Peace Liard in British Columbia.

The permanent pathway forms part of Canada's broader strategy to direct immigration towards areas with labour shortages while managing overall immigration levels. The government said the initiative would provide greater certainty for rural employers and help newcomers and their families establish long-term roots in smaller communities.