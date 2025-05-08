Canada visa: New wait times for Indian student, visitor visas, PR processing time- Details here

Canada's latest immigration processing timelines are out, giving applicants a clearer picture of how long it might take to get a visa, permanent residency, or citizenship. As of May 6, 2025, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its wait-time estimates, an essential tool for those planning to study, work, or settle in the country.
From citizenship grants to visitor visas, and Express Entry to family sponsorships, the updates reveal notable shifts in timelines across categories. These estimates, though not guarantees, reflect current application volumes and processing capacity, helping applicants prepare better for what lies ahead.
IRCC Processing Times – Key Highlights from May 6, 2025
Citizenship Applications
Citizenship Certificate: 4 months (up from 3 months)
Renunciation: 7 months (down from 8 months)
Record Search: 15 months (unchanged)
Resumption: No reliable data available
Permanent Residency (PR) Cards
New PR Card: 35 days (up from 19 days)
Renewal: 10 days (unchanged)
Incomplete applications continue to be a common cause of delays.
Economic Class PR (Express Entry, PNP, etc.)
CEC, FSWP, Express Entry PNP: 5 months
Non-Express Entry PNP: 20 months
Quebec Skilled Workers: 9 months
Federal Self-Employed: 53 months (up from 50 months)
Start-Up Visa: 41 months (up from 40 months)
Temporary Resident Visas & Permits
Visitor Visas (Outside Canada)
India: 19 days
US: 18 days
Nigeria: 89 days
Pakistan: 25 days
Philippines: 27 days
Visitor Visa (Inside Canada): 20 days
Visitor Extension: 163 days (up from 140)
Super Visa: Ranges from 68 to 172 days based on location
Study Permits (Outside Canada)
India: 8 weeks
US: 5 weeks
Nigeria: 5 weeks
Pakistan: 9 weeks
Philippines: 11 weeks
Inside Canada: 4 weeks
Extension: 223 days
Work Permits (Outside Canada)
India: 18 weeks
US: 17 weeks
Nigeria: 9 weeks
Pakistan: 8 weeks
Philippines: 7 weeks