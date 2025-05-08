Canada visa: New wait times for Indian student, visitor visas, PR processing time- Details here

Canada's latest immigration processing timelines are out, giving applicants a clearer picture of how long it might take to get a visa, permanent residency, or citizenship. As of May 6, 2025, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its wait-time estimates, an essential tool for those planning to study, work, or settle in the country.

From citizenship grants to visitor visas, and Express Entry to family sponsorships, the updates reveal notable shifts in timelines across categories. These estimates, though not guarantees, reflect current application volumes and processing capacity, helping applicants prepare better for what lies ahead.

IRCC Processing Times – Key Highlights from May 6, 2025

Citizenship Applications

Grant of Citizenship: 10 months (up from 8 months)

10 months (up from 8 months) Citizenship Certificate: 4 months (up from 3 months)

Renunciation: 7 months (down from 8 months)

Record Search: 15 months (unchanged)

Resumption: No reliable data available

Permanent Residency (PR) Cards

New PR Card: 35 days (up from 19 days)

Renewal: 10 days (unchanged)

Economic Class PR (Express Entry, PNP, etc.)

CEC, FSWP, Express Entry PNP: 5 months

Non-Express Entry PNP: 20 months

Quebec Skilled Workers: 9 months

Federal Self-Employed: 53 months (up from 50 months)

Start-Up Visa: 41 months (up from 40 months)

Temporary Resident Visas & Permits

Visitor Visas (Outside Canada)

India: 19 days

US: 18 days

Nigeria: 89 days

Pakistan: 25 days

Philippines: 27 days

Visitor Visa (Inside Canada): 20 days

Visitor Extension: 163 days (up from 140)

Super Visa: Ranges from 68 to 172 days based on location

Study Permits (Outside Canada)

India: 8 weeks

US: 5 weeks

Nigeria: 5 weeks

Philippines: 11 weeks

Inside Canada: 4 weeks

Extension: 223 days

Work Permits (Outside Canada)