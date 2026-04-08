'Can't handle H-1B visa stress': Techie to return to India after 11 years with no savings

A recent post on Reddit by an NRI user has sparked a lively discussion about returning to India after spending over a decade in the US. The user, who has spent eight years in the US on an H-1B visa and OPT (Optional Practical Training), expressed frustration over visa stress and financial struggles, deciding to head back to India in April.

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However, the uncertainty surrounding his financial situation and future prospects in India has left him seeking advice from others who have made similar transitions.

Visa stress and financial struggles fuel the decision to return

The post, titled “Returning to India after 11 years,” begins with the user describing his journey through the US immigration system. “I’ve reached a point where I just can’t handle the H-1B visa stress anymore. I’ve been on H-1B for 5 years, plus 3 years on OPT before that, so after 8+ working years total in the US, I’m still in a tough spot financially,” he wrote. With minimal savings and no debt or responsibilities, the poster stated that while he is eager to leave, he doesn't want to return to a typical 9-5 job in India.

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"Would love advice from anyone who has moved back to India after living in the US for a long time," he added, seeking insights into how to rebuild his life outside of the conventional job market.

Reactions from the Reddit community: practical advice and caution

The Reddit community quickly responded with a mix of advice, ranging from financial planning to the harsh realities of life in India without adequate savings. One user expressed frustration at the poster’s lack of savings, stating, “Why no savings? Your expenses must be huge. I think you need 5 years of living expenses saved. But you gotta control expenses... then think of starting a business in India. That's what I did.”

The user went on to suggest that the poster stay in the US a bit longer, saving more before moving back to India to avoid taking up a job that won’t meet his financial needs.

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The original poster responded, acknowledging his financial situation. "I bought a house in India on the advice of my relatives (which I now regret)," he wrote. "I’ve already paid off the entire loan out of anxiety, and spent nearly ₹2 crore on it. Honestly, I don’t think it’s worth that much. I also bought a couple of plots there which I’m trying to sell, but no luck." Despite his regrets, the user plans to save aggressively for another year before making the move.

The tough reality: a financial cushion is needed for a smooth transition

Other responses echoed the need for a solid financial cushion before relocating. One commenter bluntly stated, "Don’t come to India unless you have at least a liquid net worth of 4-5 crores... India without no money is extremely tough." They added that with a high enough savings buffer, it was possible to navigate life in India without resorting to a job.

Another user suggested taking a hybrid approach: “Honestly, best move: give yourself 12–18 months, save aggressively, and build a solid cash buffer. If possible, keep that remote role as a safety net; even with a pay cut, it buys you freedom.” The user recommended holding on to a remote US job as it could help ensure financial security once in India.

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Focus on the bigger picture: work-life balance and social networks

Not all responses focused solely on financial aspects. One user advised the original poster to focus on his work-life balance and personal well-being, offering a more positive outlook. "You are single, no debt, investments in properties, have a work visa. I think you are in much better shape than you think you are," they commented. "Why not just focus on what you are doing? Shit can happen anytime, anywhere."