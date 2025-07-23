Caught shoplifting or in brawl? Your US visa could be cancelled on spot, embassy's fresh warning

The United States Embassy in India has issued a sharp advisory to foreign nationals holding U.S. visas, warning that any arrest, especially for offences such as assault or domestic violence, could result in immediate visa revocation and future ineligibility.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy stated: “If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your U.S. visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future U.S. visas. A visa is a privilege, not a right – one that can be revoked if you break the law.”

Trump administration’s crackdown intensifies

The warning comes amid President Donald Trump’s renewed push to curb illegal immigration and tighten visa enforcement. Immigration reform and deportation of foreign nationals with criminal records remain central to his second-term agenda.

Between January 20 and April 29, over 1,42,000 individuals were deported from the U.S., according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Even property crimes carry immigration risks

U.S. law treats crimes like theft, shoplifting, and property damage as serious offences, with penalties varying across states. These crimes, while often seen as minor, can have severe consequences under immigration law.

The Department of Justice has warned that such violations could lead to visa revocation, deportation, or even permanent bans from re-entering the country. In many U.S. states, shopkeepers are legally allowed to detain suspected shoplifters and may pursue civil action in addition to criminal charges.

It also comes after a video of an Indian woman went viral. The woman was allegedly reported for shoplifting items worth $1300 (Rs 1.1 lakh approx) from a Target store in Illinois. She was later detained; however, the cops had recorded a video of hers on their bodycam, where the woman could be seen begging the cops to let her go.

The U.S. Embassy’s advisory is part of a broader messaging effort to deter criminal conduct among non-citizens and reinforce that lawful status is contingent on abiding by U.S. legal standards.