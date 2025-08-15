China launches K visa for STEM experts from October to lure global science professionals

China is moving aggressively to attract global scientific talent with a new visa category. Starting October 1, young science and technology professionals from around the world will be able to apply for “young talent” K visas, a move Beijing says is key to its ambition of becoming a technological superpower by 2035, according to a report by South China Morning Post. The program signals China’s intent to compete with the United States in high-tech innovation and research.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, said on Thursday that under revised foreign entry regulations, eligible young science and technology professionals would be able to apply for K visas from October 1. The government has not formally defined the age limits for the category, but comparable initiatives provide guidance: the Talented Young Scientist Programme has an upper age limit of 45, while the Outstanding Young Scientists (Overseas) Fund Project caps eligibility at 40.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the K-type visa will be issued to young foreign professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics who have graduated from “renowned” domestic or overseas universities or research institutions, or who are engaged in related education or research at such institutions. Details about the requirements will be posted on Chinese embassy and consulate websites.

“The K-type visa only has specific requirements regarding age, educational background, or work experience, and does not require a domestic employer or inviting entity. The application process will also be more streamlined,” CCTV reported.

China already has 12 categories of ordinary visas, but the K-type visa is expected to be more convenient for holders in terms of the number of entries, validity period, and duration of stay. The government hopes these measures will attract top-tier talent to boost the country’s innovation capabilities.

The Talented Young Scientist Programme focuses on researchers from Asia and Africa, while the Outstanding Young Scientists (Overseas) Fund Project encourages leading natural scientists and engineers to relocate to China. Top universities in China have offered competitive salaries and bonuses to further incentivise foreign researchers.

China vs US

By contrast, researchers in the United States face uncertainty following policy changes under President Donald Trump. Federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, have been instructed to cut overhead, affecting laboratory space, infrastructure, and administrative support closely tied to postdoctoral research.

Concerns about the renewed China Initiative, which previously targeted Chinese-American researchers for alleged economic espionage and was criticised as racially biased, have also prompted some scientists to consider moving abroad.