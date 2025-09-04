Citizenship by investment: Most expensive yet attractive Golden Visa options for Indians in 2025

Amidst tightening immigration norms in countries like the U.S., high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) are increasingly seeking citizenship by investment (CBI) or e-residency as an alternative route for global mobility.

A significant shift is underway, with traditional destinations losing their lustre and a growing number of wealthy individuals looking to countries offering faster routes to citizenship in exchange for investments.

Here's a closer look at the countries with the most expensive and attractive CBI programs as listed by Henley and Partners:

Malta

The Maltese Citizenship by Investment program is among the most expensive, with costs reaching up to $6.2 million (₹54 crore). In return, investors enjoy visa-free access to nearly 190 destinations, including all EU member states.

Greece

Greece’s Residency by Investment program requires an investment of $290,000 in real estate. Once granted, the citizenship remains valid for seven years, offering access to the Schengen Area.

Dominica

Starting at $200,000, Dominican citizenship grants access to 140 countries and requires no physical residence, though applicants must swear an oath of allegiance.

Cyprus

One of the more affordable Golden Visa options, Cyprus requires a minimum investment of $340,000 for a residency permit, offering the right to live, study, and work in the country.

Turkey

Since launching in January 2017, Turkey has become a popular choice, requiring a minimum investment of $400,000. Citizenship grants access to 107 destinations including Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

Jordan

Offering citizenship for over $400,000, Jordan provides access to more than 50 destinations. The program also extends benefits to spouses, children, and parents, making it an attractive family option.

Egypt

For $250,000, Egypt offers citizenship within 6-9 months. Alternatively, property investments starting at $300,000 or bank deposits of $500,000 in local currency also qualify applicants.

Antigua and Barbuda

With a minimum donation of $230,000, this Caribbean destination offers visa-free access to 150 destinations, including Europe’s Schengen Area.

Grenada

Grenada’s CBI program, which requires an investment of $235,000, offers the unique benefit of an E-2 Investor Visa for U.S. investors.

St. Kitts and Nevis

One of the oldest programs, this offers citizenship with a minimum investment of $250,000. A member of the Commonwealth, St. Kitts allows for global mobility without a minimum stay requirement.

These programs provide an array of options for individuals seeking faster, more secure routes to global mobility while also contributing to national economic development. They reflect a shift towards a more strategic and economically beneficial approach to international residency and citizenship.