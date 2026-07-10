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Consular services shift in UAE: Indian Embassy launches free direct booking portal

Consular services shift in UAE: Indian Embassy launches free direct booking portal

Indian authorities strongly advised the public not to pay any money to BLS International, SGIVS Global, or any individual or agency claiming to facilitate appointments on behalf of the embassy or consulate.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 7:44 PM IST
Consular services shift in UAE: Indian Embassy launches free direct booking portalEffective July 1, 2026, all passport, visa, and attestation services are being handled directly by the missions from their own premises. 

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai have officially terminated their contracts with outsourced service providers BLS International and SGIVS Global. Effective July 1, 2026, all passport, visa, and attestation services are being handled directly by the missions from their own premises. 

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The major operational shift aims to streamline consular processing and eliminate unauthorised third-party fees. Under the new system, applicants can book appointments for passport, visa, and attestation services free of cost through the official portal, book.passportindiauae.com. 

In a public notice issued on July 10, 2026, the embassy explicitly warned against ongoing fraudulent schemes targeting applicants. The notice stated: "Any representation by any entity, their agents, or representatives claiming to be authorized by the Embassy/Consulate is false and unauthorized." 

Indian authorities strongly advised the public not to pay any money to BLS International, SGIVS Global, or any individual or agency claiming to facilitate appointments on behalf of the embassy or consulate. The missions reiterated that no third party is authorized to charge for booking appointments. 

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Individuals who have been misled, overcharged, or misinformed by entities falsely claiming an affiliation with the diplomatic missions are requested to report the matter immediately to the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai through official contact channels. 

The public has been urged to remain cautious and rely solely on official diplomatic channels for all inquiries and services related to passports, visas, and attestations.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 10, 2026 7:43 PM IST
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