Decided to boycott Turkey? Here are 9 easy visa destinations for Indian travellers to explore this summer

With bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan plummeting in recent weeks, Indian tourists are turning to alternative destinations that offer both affordability and experience, without the geopolitical complications.

The shift comes amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, with both Turkey and Azerbaijan expressing support for Pakistan. The backlash is already visible in the travel sector, which is part of a larger $12 billion trade relationship India maintains with these countries.

Several leading travel platforms have confirmed a significant decline in demand for both destinations, and travellers are now exploring vacation spots with comparable appeal, lower political risk, and similar budgets.

Here are some visa-free, electronic visa and visa arrival destinations that Indian travellers can choose from.

Thailand sees steady interest

Popular among Indian travellers, Thailand offers flexible itineraries including Bangkok, Phuket, and Krabi. Travel packages range from ₹1 to ₹1.4 lakh for a 5–6 day trip, offering value without visa complications.

Vietnam emerges as a top pick

Vietnam continues to attract Indian tourists with destinations like Ho Chi Minh City and Halong Bay. A 6–7 day trip typically costs ₹1 to ₹1.3 lakh, with a visa-on-arrival available for Indian passport holders. Travellers can also apply for an e-visa.

Bali remains on the list

Indonesia’s Bali offers a mix of cultural and recreational experiences. A standard 6–7 day trip can be planned within ₹1.1 to ₹1.4 lakh, including mid-range accommodation and travel. Indian citizens can get a visa on arrival, keeping the entry process simple and efficient.

Sri Lanka attracts regional travellers

With its proximity and relaxed visa policies, Sri Lanka is emerging as a convenient option for Indian tourists. A full itinerary including beach stays and cultural sites fits in the ₹1 to ₹1.3 lakh bracket. Indians can access the country via a quick e-visa process, making it ideal for family trips or solo escapes.

Dubai retains its appeal

For those looking for a mix of city life and luxury, Dubai continues to remain a viable option. A 5–6 day trip covering popular experiences falls between ₹1.2 to ₹1.5 lakh. Travellers can easily apply for an e-visa.

Nepal and Bhutan offer quieter options

Destinations like Nepal and Bhutan are gaining popularity among travellers seeking shorter, budget-friendly trips. Packages of 6–8 days range between ₹80,000 and ₹1.2 lakh. These destinations do not require a visa for Indians.

Malaysia, Singapore combination popular for families

Combining urban travel with theme parks and shopping, the Malaysia-Singapore route is appealing to Indian families. A 7-day combo can be managed within ₹1.2 to ₹1.5 lakh. Both destinations offer e-visa options for Indians.