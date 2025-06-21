Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
Denmark tightens work permit rules: New income limit takes effect from next month. Check details

Denmark tightens work permit rules: New income limit takes effect from next month. Check details

To qualify, an applicant’s salary and employment terms must align with Danish standards. This applies to both main and sideline employment, as well as work permits for accompanying family members.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 21, 2025 9:08 PM IST
Denmark tightens work permit rules: New income limit takes effect from next month. Check detailsApplications submitted after June 30, 2025, will be evaluated using the Q1 2025 statistics.

If you're planning to live and work in Denmark, your job offer must now meet stricter income requirements. The Danish government has rolled out updated salary benchmarks, and from July 1, 2025, these figures will directly influence the outcome of your work and residence permit application. Here's what that means for foreign workers — and the companies hiring them.

Advertisement

Denmark has published revised income statistics for Q1 2025, and these figures will guide case assessments for residence and work permits starting July 1, 2025. The data is refreshed quarterly, with the next update scheduled for October 1, 2025.

To qualify, an applicant’s salary and employment terms must align with Danish standards. This applies to both main and sideline employment, as well as work permits for accompanying family members.

The minimum monthly salary has been set at DKK 74,958. Since January 2021, salaries must generally be paid into a Danish bank account. For applications submitted on or after September 1, 2024, salary figures must be declared in Danish kroner (DKK).

The updated income thresholds apply to several permit categories, including:

Advertisement
  • Pay Limit Scheme
  • Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme
  • Fast-track Scheme
  • Researcher’s Scheme
  • Positive List for People with a Higher Education
  • Positive List for Skilled Work
  • Special Individual Qualifications Scheme
  • Herdsmen and Farm Managers Scheme
  • Internship Scheme

Applications submitted after June 30, 2025, will be evaluated using the Q1 2025 statistics. Those filed between April 1 and June 30, 2025, will reference Q4 2024 data.

Only fixed and guaranteed salary components — such as base pay, holiday allowance, and contributions to labour market pension schemes — will be considered in the salary assessment. While employers can offer additional staff benefits like accommodation or meals, these extras do not count toward meeting the Danish pay standard.

Published on: Jun 21, 2025 9:06 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today