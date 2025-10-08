Despite $100,000 H-1B visa fee, Nvidia will continue to sponsor, CEO Jensen Huang confirms

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has announced that the company will continue sponsoring H-1B visas and covering all related costs, despite the recent executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump, which imposes a $100,000 fee for new applications. This move comes after growing panic and confusion among tech workers, particularly from India and China, who rely on the H-1B visa program.

Advertisement

Huang’s message, shared with employees, was aimed at addressing concerns and reassuring them of the company’s commitment to its global workforce. Nvidia, like many other tech companies, employs a significant number of foreign workers, with a substantial portion of them coming from overseas.

“As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives,” Huang said, according to a report by Business Insider. He further emphasised that the success of Nvidia, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), is built on the contributions of immigrants from around the world. “The miracle of Nvidia — built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world — would not be possible without immigration,” Huang added.

Advertisement

Nvidia declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

Trump’s executive order, announced in late September, requires employers to make an additional $100,000 payment for new H-1B visa applicants. However, this order does not apply to those already holding H-1B visas or those who applied before 21 September 2025.

H-1B visas are vital for businesses to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. The tech sector, particularly in California, has been one of the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B program. Silicon Valley, home to Nvidia and other major tech giants, has consistently ranked as the leading region for H-1B visa applications in the United States, according to USCIS data.

In response to the current situation, Huang pointed out that legal immigration remains crucial for maintaining the U.S.’s position as a leader in technology and innovation. He noted that the Trump administration’s recent changes have reinforced this view, emphasising that immigration remains essential for the country’s technological and economic future.

Advertisement

While the current visa restrictions and fees have created challenges for the foreign workforce, Nvidia’s continued support for its employees signals a broader commitment to global talent.

(With inputs from Reuters)