'Don't delete anything': Experts advise as US student visas resume, but authorities now screen applicants' social media

The United States has resumed processing student visa applications after a temporary pause, introducing a sweeping new requirement: all applicants must now grant access to their public social media profiles for review.

Announcing the update on Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed that visa interviews, which had been halted to implement the new procedures, will now proceed under tightened scrutiny. Officers will examine online activity to flag posts deemed anti-American, including criticism of the US government, institutions, people, culture, or founding values.

Advertisement

“The increased social media vetting will ensure we are properly screening every single person trying to come to our country,” the department said.

Speaking about the resumption, Ankit Mehra, Co-Founder and CEO of GyanDhan, told Business Today, “Resuming student visa interviews is a huge relief, and something we were anticipating, as the pause was always meant to be temporary. The added layer of mandatory social media screening isn’t surprising either."

Offering a word of advice to students on social media screening, Mehra further said, "In my opinion, students should not delete anything, the authorities likely have access to past data, and sudden changes might raise suspicion. It’s better to be transparent and prepared.”

The policy shift stems from the Trump administration’s decision last month to temporarily pause student visa appointments and rework the screening framework. That freeze has now been lifted.

Advertisement

The move has left students in countries like India, China, Mexico, and the Philippines scrambling for appointments, with many rushing to secure approvals before the academic term begins.