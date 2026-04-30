Dubai eases 2-year property visa norms: Minimum investment share for sole owners drops by Rs 90 lakhs!

Dubai has relaxed the minimum property value requirement for its two-year real estate investor residency visa for sole owners, marking a significant shift in eligibility rules and widening access to foreign investors. Under revised norms, only jointly owned properties will now require a minimum investment share of Dh400,000 (Rs 1.03 cr approx) per investor.

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The changes, issued by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) through its Cube platform, remove the earlier Dh750,000 (Rs 1.93 cr approx) threshold for individual property ownership, provided the applicant is the sole owner of the asset. For jointly owned properties, authorities have set a minimum share value of Dh400,000 per investor, including cases where ownership is split equally between partners.

Read more: Dubai home prices fall for first time since the pandemic boom: Report

The move is part of Dubai’s broader push to increase regulatory flexibility, attract a wider pool of investors and strengthen its competitiveness in global real estate markets.

Documents required for a property visa in Dubai

Applicants seeking residency through property investment must submit:

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Title deed of the property in Dubai (other emirates and DIFCA are not accepted)

A clear passport copy (valid for more than six months)

Emirates ID

A high-quality digital photo matching ICP specifications

Health insurance from any UAE insurance provider

A certificate of good conduct and behaviour from Dubai Police addressed to the Dubai Land Department

Applicants from Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan must also provide their National ID. The applicant’s name on the title deed must match the passport.

Medical insurance is compulsory for all residence permit applications. Eligible investors can also sponsor family members.

If the property is mortgaged or purchased through an instalment plan, applicants must submit a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the bank or developer confirming the total amount paid, the outstanding balance and a formal mortgage statement.

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For completed properties, investors must provide a payment statement and proof that at least 50 per cent of the property value, or Dh375,000, has been paid.

Dubai’s two-year property visa explained

The UAE introduced its updated visa system in 2019 to make it easier for foreigners to live, work, study and invest without a local sponsor. One route included Dubai’s two-year renewable investor visa tied to property ownership worth at least Dh750,000, processed through the Dubai Land Department and issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

The latest rule change reflects a more flexible approach to investor residency eligibility while retaining financial transparency safeguards.