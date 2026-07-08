e-OCI card goes live from today: New applicants get only digital cards, physical booklets phased out

Starting today, July 8, 2026, India will no longer issue physical OCI booklets to new applicants. The Bureau of Immigration has confirmed that all fresh Overseas Citizen of India registrations will now result in a digital e-OCI Card only, marking the formal end of physical document issuance for new entrants to the scheme.

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Existing OCI cardholders retain their physical booklets, which remain valid, but carrying them is no longer mandatory. "You no longer need to carry your physical OCI booklet everywhere. Simply download your digital e-OCI Card to your mobile phone and present it, along with your passport, at Immigration Check Posts and to participating airlines," the Bureau of Immigration said in a post on X.

What changes for new and existing applicants

New applicants will receive their e-OCI Card digitally and must download it, no physical document will be issued under any circumstances. Existing holders can choose to continue using their physical booklets, but the digital card downloaded to a mobile phone is now the preferred and accepted form of identification at immigration counters and with participating airlines.

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The entire application process has been moved online, accessible through the official OCI Services portal. Physical visits to an Indian Mission, Post, or Foreigner Regional Registration Office will be required only in cases where a personal interview is mandated.

Also read: e-OCI card 2026: Eligibility, documents, fees, how to apply; Complete guide for overseas Indians

Under the revised framework, personal interviews are compulsory only for applicants registering as OCI cardholders on the basis of marriage, under Section 7A(1)(d) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The guidelines make the process explicit: "There will be a mandatory verification step of personal interview of all OCI applicants who apply for registration as an OCI Cardholder under section 7A(1)(d) of The Citizenship Act, 1955 (i.e. spouse basis). This personal interview shall be conducted by the Indian Mission/ Post/ FRRO concerned at the time of document verification stage itself and the OCI application on spouse basis shall be acknowledged on the online system only after the personal interview has been held. In other cases, there will be no personal interview."

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Fewer renewal requirements

The overhaul also significantly reduces the administrative burden on existing OCI cardholders. They will no longer be required to renew their cards after receiving a new passport at the age of 20 or 50, a requirement that had long been a source of frustration for the diaspora. Changes to personal details such as name, nationality, or gender can now be updated online without triggering a card renewal.