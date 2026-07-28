Emirates lets passengers pay with crypto for flight bookings. Here's everything you need to know

Who can use it?

For now, the feature is available only for customers booking flights in AED through emirates.com or the Emirates App. Customers must also have a Crypto.com account to use the payment option.

According to Emirates, all transactions are processed securely and comply with UAE regulatory standards.

How to pay for flights using Crypto.com Pay

On the Emirates App:

Select Crypto.com Pay at checkout.

at checkout. You will be redirected to the Crypto.com app.

Approve the payment from your wallet.

You will then be taken back to the Emirates App, where your booking confirmation and e-ticket will be issued.

On emirates.com:

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Select Crypto.com Pay at checkout.

at checkout. Scan the QR code displayed on the payment page using the Crypto.com app.

Approve the payment in the app.

Once the payment is successful, your booking confirmation and e-ticket will appear on the website.

The airline said the move is aimed at giving customers more flexibility in how they pay for travel, particularly younger, digitally connected travellers who increasingly manage their finances through smartphones.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said the launch delivers on the airline's commitment to expanding payment choices for customers. He added that rolling out the service in less than a year reflects both companies' efforts and the UAE's supportive regulatory environment for digital payments and financial technology.

Part of Dubai's cashless push

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According to Emirates, the launch supports Dubai's Cashless Strategy under the D33 Economic Agenda, which aims for 90% of financial transactions across government and private sectors to be digital by the end of 2026.

The airline said the initiative also builds on its partnerships with Dubai Finance and Crypto.com to promote digital payment solutions across both public and private services.

Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, called the partnership an important milestone for the company's payment platform and said it reflects the UAE's focus on innovation in digital finance.

Emirates' growing list of payment options

Crypto.com Pay is the latest addition to Emirates' payment options. In recent years, the airline introduced EMI payment plans for customers in India through participating banks, making it easier for travellers to spread the cost of their bookings.

Emirates also offers optional travel insurance during the booking process, allowing passengers to add cover for trip cancellations, medical emergencies, baggage delays and other travel disruptions while purchasing their tickets.