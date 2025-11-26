In a move aimed at addressing rising migration and security concerns, the European Union has approved a set of reformed rules that allow for the faster suspension of visa-free travel for non-EU countries deemed to pose risks, according to ETIAS. This change comes as the EU seeks to tackle the challenges of irregular migration, rising asylum requests, and the exploitation of migration for political leverage.

The new rules, finalised by the Council of the European Union on November 17, 2025, enable the bloc to act more swiftly when third countries fail to meet their visa-free obligations. The updated system is designed to be more responsive to the growing concerns over border security across the Schengen Area.

Under the revised mechanism, the EU can now suspend visa-free access if a country experiences a 30% increase in irregular indicators, such as asylum applications or overstays, down from the previous threshold of 50%. This change lowers the bar for triggering a suspension and makes it easier for the European Commission to review whether a country's visa-free status should be reconsidered.

One of the most notable changes is the extension of the suspension period itself. Initially, visa suspensions could last up to nine months, but now, they can last up to 12 months, with the possibility of a 24-month extension if concerns persist. Moreover, the EU has introduced greater flexibility, allowing it to target specific groups for suspension, such as diplomats or government officials, rather than applying the ban to all travelers from a particular country.

These changes also open the door to new grounds for suspension. The EU can now take action against countries that:

Show poor alignment with the EU's visa policy.

Operate investor citizenship programs, also known as “golden passports,” that grant citizenship without requiring a genuine connection to the country.

Experience a deterioration in relations with the EU, such as human rights violations or breaches of the UN Charter.

Present hybrid threats or weaknesses in document security that could be exploited for political leverage.

Countries like Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Kosovo are among those that may face closer scrutiny under these new rules. While these countries currently meet the basic requirements for visa-free travel, they are experiencing challenges such as unfounded asylum claims and irregular stays, prompting a reevaluation of their visa status.

In addition to these changes, the EU is preparing to launch two major border security systems—the Entry-Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). These systems will track non-EU citizens' entries and exits and pre-screen travelers from visa-free countries, helping the EU detect irregular migration trends and potential security threats in real time.

The timing of these reforms comes as migration and internal security dominate political discussions within EU countries. The EU’s tougher stance signals its intent to address the growing challenges of migration while ensuring that visa-free travel benefits are not misused by countries that do not meet the bloc's security and policy standards.

These changes highlight the EU’s commitment to maintaining a secure and orderly border, ensuring that visa-free access remains a privilege extended only to those countries that align with the EU’s values and policies.