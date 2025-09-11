'Everything breaks without Indians': Influencer sparks storm over Trump IT visa talk

A self-styled crypto influencer is going viral for a brash, backhanded defense of Indian IT workers, claiming that if Trump bans Indian tech talent, “everything will break” in the U.S. economy.

Gainzy, an online personality infamous for pumping crypto and dodging accountability, waded into the H-1B visa debate with a monologue that’s racking up shares—and raising eyebrows. While the U.S. debates tariffs and visa restrictions under a possible second Trump term, Gainzy warned that banning Indian IT would send American companies into meltdown.

“In every large company, there’s one Indian man taking the job of 50,” he said. “Not 50 Indians—50 Americans.”

The monologue, delivered in classic Gainzy shock-style, described Indian H-1B workers as irreplaceable “IT gigabrains” who work 18-hour days, never complain, and know entire systems inside out. “Once they lose him, everything breaks,” he said, arguing that losing just one such worker would freeze operations for “two to three weeks.”

Though Gainzy is not American—and not exactly a policy expert—his comments struck a chord across tech Twitter and South Asian forums. “They know more and they work for less,” he said, bluntly. “Ten Americans would be needed to replace one Indian.”

"American" explains why Indian IT professionals are taking over Jobs in US



He says Indians work hard, they have multiple skillset, They do not complain, and ready to work and help everyone around.



He says if US tries to ban them then every IT company in US will come down....… pic.twitter.com/S0Lj1SkERy — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) September 10, 2025

He didn't stop there. In a bizarre pivot from H-1Bs to Indian restaurants in Thailand, Gainzy praised Indian perseverance, citing shopkeepers shouting into empty streets, unfazed by zero customers. “I don’t eat carbs or sugar,” he said, “but I bought a kebab out of respect.”

“It’s not a mistake they go higher,” he added.

Critics slammed the video as pandering, with some calling it a calculated move to win over Indian followers. Others called it dehumanizing. “Cheap labor” masquerading as praise, one tech worker posted.