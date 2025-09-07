New Zealand has announced a new Parent Boost Visitor Visa, allowing parents of New Zealand citizens and residents to stay with their families for up to five years with multiple entries. Applications for the visa will open on 29 September 2025.

The visa is designed to strengthen family ties by enabling parents to spend extended time in New Zealand. While it does not offer a pathway to residence, applicants can apply for a second five-year visa, extending their stay to a maximum of 10 years.

Key Features

Stay up to 5 years, with the option of a second 5-year visa.

Multiple entries permitted during the visa period.

Not a residence pathway; for temporary family visits only.

Parents and partners may travel separately.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Be outside New Zealand when applying and when the visa is granted.

Be sponsored by an adult child who is a New Zealand citizen or resident.

Meet character and health requirements.

Show sufficient funds or income, or meet sponsorship income requirements.

Prove they are genuine visitors who will retain ties to their home country.

Have no dependent children.

Compliance and Medical Requirements

Visa holders must arrive in New Zealand within 6 months of approval. After 3 years (before 4 years), they must leave for a compliance check, including a new medical certificate and proof of continuous health insurance. Insurance must be maintained throughout the stay. Applicants must provide evidence of 12 months’ insurance upfront. Medical waivers will not be granted.

Financial Criteria

Applicants or sponsors must meet one of the following:

A single sponsor must earn at least the median wage.

Joint sponsors must earn 1.5 times the median wage to support one parent (NZD $104,707.20). Income requirements rise for each additional parent.

Parents may qualify by showing sufficient personal income or funds — e.g., at least NZD $160,000 for a single parent or NZD $250,000 for a couple. Borrowed or gifted funds are not acceptable.

Sponsorship

Sponsors must be adult children (18+) who are New Zealand citizens or residents.

Joint sponsorship is permitted.

The New Zealand government has framed the new visa as a “family-focused” initiative, giving parents more time with loved ones without creating long-term settlement obligations.