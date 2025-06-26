Faster New Zealand visas for Indian students: Nation drops major degree requirements from June 2025

Indian degree-holders bound for New Zealand will soon skip a costly paperwork step. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has added India and eight other nations to its “List of Qualifications Exempt from Assessment” (LQEA), meaning most university degrees from these countries no longer require an International Qualification Assessment (IQA) for visas or residence.

The change came into effect on 23 June 2025 and is expected to speed up applications under key streams such as the Skilled Migrant Category, Green List roles and the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

What the update covers

Along with India, the new LQEA entries include France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sweden and Switzerland. Applicants holding recognised degrees from these countries can proceed directly to visa processing without the NZ Qualifications Authority’s benchmarking exercise, saving both time and fees.

INZ will also revise and clarify existing exemptions for Australia, Japan, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States, aiming for uniform standards across all listed nations.

Why IQA mattered

The IQA is a formal evaluation by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority that maps a foreign credential to New Zealand’s education framework.

To check if your degree is eligible, you need to ensure that your degree certificate is from a recognised institution listed on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) list. It's important to confirm that you meet the qualification requirements before applying.

A broader play for Indian talent

India already ranks among New Zealand’s top four student markets, with more than 22,000 Indian enrolments in recent years. The LQEA update dovetails with earlier incentives:

NZ $260,000 New Zealand Excellence Awards 2025, grants up to NZ $20,000 per student for bachelor’s and master’s programmes.

With extended post-study work rights, international graduates may stay and work for up to three years.

Competitive visa fees and a clear migration pathway.

Industry experts say the streamlined rules could make New Zealand more competitive against traditional destinations such as Australia, Canada and the UK, particularly for STEM and business graduates eyeing long-term settlement.